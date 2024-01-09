N.Y. (WETM) – The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection has provided tips for job seekers to use to avoid common employment scams as they are searching for a new job in the new year.

With many people seeking jobs this time of year, many scammers are waiting for the perfect opportunity to trick those who are the most vulnerable. As you are looking to join the workforce this new year, here are some tips to consider.

Be wary of potential employers who do the following:

Request personal information prior to an interview.

Offer to hire you without an interview or meeting.

Only communicate by text message or a messaging app.

Charge up-front placement fees or other charges/fees as a condition of your employment.

Ask you to transfer, receive and/or deposit money or receive/send packages (especially from outside of the United States).

Ask you to download any applications.

Don’t provide a job description or can’t describe the position that you are inquiring about.

Protect your personal information

Avoid giving out personal information until you know that the opportunity is legitimate. This includes social security number, date of birth or bank account information.

Research organizations before applying

Often times, scammers are promoting job opportunities that are non-existent. Verify that the opportunity is legitimate by going to the company’s official website to confirm. If you don’t see a posting on the site, call the company directly to confirm.

Watch out for opportunities that seem “too good to be true”

Be wary of job postings that list high-paying and fully remote jobs that require no resume or experience. Make sure to ask specific questions about the job, taking time to ask questions and confirm details outlined in the job description. Scammers will often dodge questions or provide you with vague answers in an attempt to pressure you to comply with them.

Don’t pay for the promise of a job

Legitimate employers or recruiters will never ask job candidates to pay to get a job or for a background check. Never send money for the promise of a job.

Beware of check cashing scams

If a potential employer sends you a check and instructs you to deposit it and send part of the money back to them, do not follow through. This is a scam tactic.

Confirm contact methods

If you’re communicating through email, verify that the email address matches the company’s official website and domain. Scammers will often pose as a real company while using unaffiliated or personal phone numbers and emails.

Use secure and reliable sites when searching for jobs online

The following websites are reliable sources to use in your job search:

New York State Department of Labor has resources for job seekers in New York. This includes training opportunities, job openings and civil service exam information.

USAJobs.gov has nationwide job openings.

CareerOneStop lists job openings and employment training programs in each state. This site is sponsored by the United States Department of Labor.

USA.gov has links to county and local government websites which may list any open positions or civil service exams available in the area.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the number of reported scams for business and job opportunities went from 25,068 in 2018 to 95,399 in 2022. This number continued to grow in 2023. Recently, the agency released an alert targeted specifically to college students who are searching for a job. This alert warns college students about a variation on the job interview scam.