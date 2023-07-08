FENTON, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a spontaneous group effort to rescue a baby eagle stuck over 100 feet up in a tree near Binghamton late last month, the DEC said.

A NYS DEC Environmental Conservation Officer responded to a report of an eaglet stuck in a tree in the Town of Fenton near the Chenango River and I-88, just northeast of Binghamton on June 22, 2023. According to the DEC, someone had been watching the nest for a while and saw that the bird was stuck in the white pine tree, at least 120 feet high, just below its nest.

The ECO tried to get in touch with several tree companies but didn’t receive any responses. But eventually, after reaching out to the DOT, a climber agreed to go up and rescue to the eaglet.

According to the DEC, the climber said the bird’s talon was stuck in the crook of a branch. He managed to free the bird, bring it to the ground, and send it on its way to DEC Wildlife staff and later the Janet L. Swanson Wildlife Hospital at Cornell University.