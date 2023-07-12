MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manny, the lone adult swan is about to be reunited with his four babies, for the first time since mate Faye was killed by three teens around Memorial Day, according to Police.

An uncertain future, now looking a bit more promising.

“The babies are ours and Manny and that, and they belong here,” said Sherry Denbleyker, a resident of Kirkville.

“I am hopeful now that we get them back soon,” said Marcia Morris, a Manlius native.

Many people got their wish. The four cygnets will come home to the Manlius swan pond as early as Wednesday.

“The four babies have a permit now to stay here until January. We are going to apply to extend that for another year, because they are too young to breed next year. They will live happily on that pond for another year,” said Michael Bean, the local biologist caring for the four baby cygnets.

Bean says the babies are doing well and need to return home. As for father Manny, he will remain at home in the pond under supervision. If he doesn’t show any aggressive behavior, he’ll be able to stay until September 1.

“If not he’ll stay at my place until September 1, and then he’ll go to Pennsylvania and be reintroduced to a new female,” said Bean.

Bean says the babies will eventually pair off. Only one pair can be kept at the pond, because otherwise males will fight.

Since the attack on Faye, the village has installed new and improved surveillance cameras installed around the swan pond.