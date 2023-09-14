SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you live on Syracuse’s south side, you may have been woken up to the sound of fire and police sirens.

Crews were busy putting out two different car fires.

Midland Ave. Ferndale Dr.

The first call went out just before 2:30 a.m. on Midland Ave. and then 15 minutes later, a second call just around the corner on Ferndale Dr.

This is in the neighborhood right across the street from Faith Heritage School.

As of now, it’s unclear if the two fires were related. We’ve reached out to both Syracuse Police and Syracuse Fire Department.

SFD said, “Syracuse Fire Investigators are currently conducting an investigation, along with Syracuse police, into the origin and cause of each fire.”

This investigation is active and ongoing.