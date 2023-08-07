SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Adirondack trail has been cleaned up and bolstered for future years of hiking. Baker Mountain Trail in Saranac Lake has been refurbished by an Adirondack Park stewardship with local partners.

The 1-mile trail has gone through work to reduce erosion, a topic of great concern for the Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK) in its efforts across the High Peaks region. Erosion issues have been combatted, and steps taken to improve and protect the environment surrounding the trail. Baker Mountain’s way to the top has undergone heavy recreational use, compounded by poor trail design in ways common among longstanding Adirondack trails. Many trails in the park were either built for logging, or with an outdated understanding of how to craft trails.

“Trails are a community benefit that drives tourism, supports a healthy lifestyle, and so much more,” said ADK Trails Manager Charlotte Staats. “We are excited to partner with Saranac Lake and SLLDC to make the trail up Baker Mountain safer and more enjoyable for residents and visitors alike.”

The trail improvement project came with help from the Saranac Lake Local Development Corp. More help comes from the Saranac Lake 6er Program, a village-operated program that provides revenue for trail work. The program is named after the Saranac Lake 6er Hiking Challenge.

Baker Mountain is part of the McKenzie Mountain Wilderness Area. The trail is an out-and-back climbing 885 feet in elevation.