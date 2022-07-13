BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Ballston Spa Central School District announced that it will offer free breakfast and lunch meals to current school district students over the summer break. Students K-12 will be eligible starting on Monday, July 18.

The district will provide five days of meals across two days of delivery for families who need the help. Two days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals will be provided on Mondays. Three more breakfasts and lunches will be provided on Wednesdays.

All meals can be picked up at Wood Road Elementary School, 300 Wood Road, off of West High Street. Families must visit the elementary school between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p..m. on Mondays and Wednesdays in order to receive the meals, and should enter the school through the entrance across from the elementary school parking lot.

Ballston Spa Central School District can be reached for more information at (518) 884-7195.