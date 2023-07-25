CONSTANTIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police were sent to the town of Constantia for a reported explosion and fire on July 24, at 4:49 p.m.

At the scene, at 133 Gale Road in Constantia, firefighters found a barn fire with a person trapped inside.

When the fire was put out, firefighters found and removed the body of 25-year-old Benjamin Swistak of Constantia, from the barn.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Oswego County Fire Investigations, Cause and Origin Team.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Constantia Fire, Cleveland Fire, Central Square Fire, Sylvan Beach Fire, West Monroe Fire, and North Shore Ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing.