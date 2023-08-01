ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Batavia Police Department announced enhanced neighborhood enforcement efforts Monday, after three shooting incidents in the city.

According to a letter from Police Chief Shawn Heubusch and City Manager Rachael Tabelski, neighborhood enforcement teams will be enhanced in an effort “to get guns and drugs off the street and put criminals in jail.”

The City of Batavia will partner with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police in the initiative. Officials will also call Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

“Individuals who illegally use guns will be apprehended and brought to justice. If you commit a crime, especially with a gun, you will be caught, you will be arrested and you will be convicted,” the letter reads. “Batavia is a small and tight knit community where neighbors look out for each other and support our police officers.”

Read the full letter