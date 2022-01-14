ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – BetMGM announced that they will launch its online sportsbook in New York on Monday, January 17.

As of January 17, the BetMGM app will be available for download in New York State on both iOS and Android.

“With today’s monumental news, we’ll now be able to fully activate our relationships with MGM Resorts’ Empire City Casino and Madison Square Garden. We look forward to offering customers in New York unique experiences that they can’t access on any other platform,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said. “A huge thank you to the New York Gaming Commission as well as to our entire BetMGM team who have worked tirelessly to bring this to fruition.”

As BetMGM continues to expand its sports betting platform to new jurisdictions, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.