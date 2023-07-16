SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bicycle riders in Syracuse today, July 15, raised funds for Meals on Wheels Syracuse as they participated in the fifth annual “Alley Cat Ride.”

Bikers started at the Syracuse Center of Excellence at 727 East Washington Street. From there they got a “route sheet” with various stops listed, according to Meals on Wheels.

Riders chose the order of stops and performed a small task at some of the stops. They also had to deliver a “meal” at each stop with the stop’s corresponding label, as well as gather the secret code for that stop, said Meals on Wheels.

Participants chose how many of the stops they wanted to complete before making their way back to the starting location.

The ride happened from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and riders paid $35 to register.