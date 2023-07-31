ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With New York State’s deer population rising beyond 1.2 million, Assemblyman Al Stirpe has announced his bill, which has been signed into law, to authorize big game hunting in Onondaga County.

Big game hunting in the county, which will include deer and bears, can be hunted with a rifle.

“Across many parts of our state, hunters are allowed to use rifles to hunt big game; however, current law prohibits residents of Onondaga County from doing so,” said Stirpe. “Big game hunting is crucial to helping control the population of deer and bears, a conservation tool that should be available to all New Yorkers no matter what county you live in.”

The hefty deer population has affected farmers, foresters, homeowners, and drivers.

According to the Department of Environmental Conversation, hunting helps curb this increase as each year, more than 700,000 New Yorkers hunt for big game within the state and take approximately 220,000 deer annually.

Onondaga is one of two counties in New York State where big game hunting is not allowed; Livingston County is the other.

Big game hunting will be from the first Saturday after Nov. 15 to the first Sunday after Dec. 7.