SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LEMOYNE ATHLETICS) – Graduate student forward Luke Sutherland (Syracuse, N.Y./West Genesee/Siena/Bryant) and graduate student guard Kaiyem Cleary (Manchester, England/Redemption Christian Academy (NY)/Florida Southern/Florida Southwestern/Ball State) combined for 43 points to lead the Le Moyne College men’s basketball team to an 80-56 victory over Dartmouth College on Saturday afternoon at Ted Grant Court.

Sutherland led the Dolphins with 24 points, 13 of which came in the first half, while adding four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. He shot 10-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-8 from three-point range. He has scored in double figures in each of the last five halves. His 59 points over the last two games and his 76 points over the last three games are the most by a Dolphin since Naté Gause had 62 in the first two and 82 in the first three games of the 2014-15 season. Cleary tallied 19 points, including 11 in the first half on 4-of-6 shooting and 3-of-4 from three-point range, and grabbed six rebounds. Graduate student guard Nate McClure (Houston, Texas/Concordia Lutheran/Texas State/State Fair C.C./IUPUI) pulled down 12 rebounds, which tied the highest total of his career against an NCAA opponent (Green Bay 2/26/22 while at IUPUI) and the second-highest total of his career (14 against NAIA East-West University on 1/31/22).

Jaren Johnson and Nikola Dimitrijevic led the Big Green with 12 points each, including eight apiece in the first half.

The Big Green opened the game with the first five points, including a three-pointer from Johnson, but the Dolphins answered back with seven in a row. McClure opened the scoring off a feed from Sutherland, Cleary followed with a three-pointer to tie the score and then Sutherland put the Dolphins in front for the first time with a jumper.

After Johnson countered with another three-pointer to put Dartmouth in front for the final time, Le Moyne rattled off 15 of the next 21 points to open up a 22-14 lead with nine minutes left in the half. Cleary had the first eight points on a pair of three-pointers around a jumper and then Sutherland had the final seven points on a jumper, a fast-break dunk and a three-pointer from the right wing.

Following back-and-forth action over the next four and one-half minutes, sophomore guard Trent Mosquera (Brookline, Mass./Belmont Hill School) drained a three-pointer with 4:21 to give the Dolphins their largest lead of the half at 32-23 with 4:15 to go.

Dartmouth closed out the half with a 13-4 run over the final 3:13 to knot the score at 36 at the intermission. Dimitrijevic led the run with six points, while Johnson knocked down a jumper in the closing seconds to even the score.

The teams traded baskets over the opening six and one-half minutes before the Dolphins blew the game open with a 32-9 run over the final 13:12. Over the opening 5:05, Cleary tallied seven points on two baskets in the paint around a three-pointer and junior forward Ocypher Owens (Orlando, Fla./Orlando Christian Prep/Indian River State) scored the team’s other five with a lay-up and a three-pointer.

Sutherland ignited a 15-0 outburst with a three-pointer and followed with a lay-up and another three-pointer to push the lead into double-digits. Cleary then made a foul shot, Sutherland buried another three-pointer and McClure capped the streak with a three-pointer.

Following a three-pointer by Romeo Myrthil to get the Big Green within 16 for the final time at 66-50 with 4:42 left, Owens drained a three-pointer and senior guard Darrick Jones Jr. (Richmond, Va./Oak Hill Academy/Towson) made two free throws to extend the margin over 20 for the first time.

After Dimitrijevic scored twice in the paint to cap off Dartmouth’s scoring with 2:51 left, graduate student guard Mike DePersia (Cherry Hill, N.J./Haddonfield Memorial/IUPUI) hit a pull-up jumper, McClure drained another three-pointer and freshman guard AJ Dancler (Indianapolis, Ind./Southport) closed out the scoring in the contest with a basket in the paint.

Le Moyne (4-7), which improves to 10-5 against David McLaughlin-led teams (9-5 against him at Stonehill), closes out its home non-conference slate on Monday at 7:00 p.m. against Houghton University.