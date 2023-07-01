EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chris Merrill has been a tow truck operator for 23 years.

“I’m not stuck in an office and I can, I’m driving around all day, getting fresh air,” Merrill said of what he likes best about the job. “I can’t say that now because of the smoke.”

Working for AAA, he responds to all kinds of calls to help drivers who are in trouble. It comes with its challenges that can often be dangerous especially if he’s helping someone stuck on the side of the road.

“You really just got to watch out. You got to have eyes behind your head to pay attention to the traffic because if it’s rush hour in the morning or afternoon, not everybody can get over,” Merrill said.

Since 2012, New York’s Move Over Law has required drivers to move over or slow down for first responders, service operators, or maintenance workers. In early June both houses of the state legislature passed a bill to expand the law for any disabled vehicle.

AAA supports this change.

“From 2016 to 2020 over 1,700 people were struck while outside a disable vehicle. That’s not just fatalities but 1,703 people being struck while attending to a vehicle on the roadside, that’s a lot.” Valerie Puma, AAA Western and Central New York Communications Specialist

These statistics are from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS).

If your vehicle is disabled, Merrill urges you to stay in it as long as it’s safe to do so.

“You really have to because one person looking at your cell phone or someone’s distracted, eating food or something it only takes a little bit to turn off and you could be out of control and now you’re going to be hit,” Merrill said.

The bill is on Governor Hochul’s desk. If she signs it, it will go into effect in 180 days, but you don’t have to wait for the governor’s signature to be safe on the road.