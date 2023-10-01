BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was carted off during Sunday’s game against the Dolphins with an Achilles injury, the team announced.

White was hurt on a non-contact play during the fourth quarter while guarding Miami receiver Tyreek Hill. He was visibly upset and was surrounded by his teammates while he was on the ground.

White was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

“He’s been through a lot,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “You watch how hard he’s worked to get back. I know he’s a man of faith and I know how strong he is. He will rebound.”

McDermott was noncommittal about the severity of White’s injury and said that tests were still ongoing.

“He does it for all the right reasons, and to see that today … it’s a damn shame,” center Mitch Morse said postgame. “This game means a lot to him and being a good teammate and being there for his teammates means a lot to him. Just keep him in your prayers.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.