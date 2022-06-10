BINGHAMPTON, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Binghampton has pled guilty on Thursday to meth charges with the intent to distribute, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

The release says that Adam Baldwin, 41, of Binghampton, admitted that in September of 2021, he agreed to receive shipments of meth, which he provided to another individual in exchange for payment.

The shipments of meth were delivered to a store in Alexandria Bay, New York, close to the Canadian border, where Baldwin picked them up from.

In October 2021, law enforcement intercepted two of the packages that were addressed to Baldwin, both packages combined contained a total of approximately 1,070 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Baldwin pled guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He faces a minimum term of 10 years and up to life in prison, a post-incarceration term of at least five years, and up to lifetime supervised release, along with a maximum fine of $10 million. Baldwin’s sentencing is scheduled for October 12, 2022.