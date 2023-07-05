SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A birthday celebration was held for a local Veteran on Monday, July 3 in anticipation for his 101st birthday on Independence Day!

World War II Veteran, John Shott celebrated his 101st birthday a day early with the DeWitt Dunkin’.

Shott — a World War II Army Air Corp Sergeant Veteran and former Prisoner of War (POW) who attributed his ability to survive captivity, in part, to his passion for donuts — got a star studded celebration for his birthday.

In honor of Shott’s 101st birthday and his remarkable service, Dunkin’ franchisee Tom Santurri and his team welcomed Shott to the DeWitt Dunkin’ restaurant. They held a birthday party on Monday, July 3, that included a variety of Dunkin’ treats, including powdered jelly donuts and milk.

“John Shott is a true American hero,” said Santurri. “We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate his birthday with him and provide him with the jelly donuts he loves so much.”

During World War II, Shott served as a radioman and tail gunner during the war. While flying a mission over Formosa — now Taiwan — his bomber was shot down and he was the only survivor.

He hid in the jungle for three days before being captured. While a POW, he had a vision.

“I saw my father standing there he was a good pool player and he was cuing his stick, and I asked him about going home and he said I would be home before Christmas and nobody can tell me, I saw him,” said Shott.

According to Joe Messineo, a volunteer oral historian at the Veterans History Project, Shott was captured while eating for the first time since crash-landing.

When asked how he survived the physical and mental ordeal of captivity, Shott explained he thought of his mother`s cooking and eating powdered jelly donuts.

“I thought about home, my mom’s cooking and sitting down to eat powdered jelly donuts and a cold glass of milk.”

NewsChannel 9 thanks John for your service!