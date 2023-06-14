AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s not every day you run into a bear. NEWS10 is in Amsterdam where some folks had the opportunity to spot a black bear and has more on the bear’s whereabouts.

In Amsterdam, city residents waking up to numerous bear sightings. The Amsterdam police department confirms the first sighting came in at 6:20 Monday morning.

Sergeant Keeland Zyzes says the bear was first seen in a residential neighborhood.

“We got a report of a black bear on Henrietta and Guy Park Avenue,” said Zyzes.

After the bear made its way from the residential neighborhood, the bear made its way up to Lynch Middle School, just in time for the parents to drop the kids off for class.

The sergeant tells NEWS10 that after officers kept students and parents safe at the school, the bear then made its way through town, stopping by a creek next the police station. Then later, the bear was spotted near the library in the afternoon.

“There is no reason for panic at this time. It’s not uncommon for wildlife that’s not native to the city or urban areas to make its way into the city. Time to time we do get black bears that come in and eventually they make their way out within a few days,” said Zyzes.

Zyzes says there are a few things you should do if you see a bear.

“No picnic baskets. If you have bird feeders, bring them inside for now and if you have small pets and children to bring them inside to a safe location. Call the police so we can track where the bear is,” said Zyzes.

Kevin Richards, a resident in Amsterdam, says he was on a lunch break when he encountered the furry visitor.

“It was a little shocking at first, I thought I was going to come after me. It kind of stood there and it kind of froze. And then it kind of looked at me didn’t really care and just kept moving,” said Richards.

Richards says he was afraid that his posting to social media may have gotten the bear killed.

“When I did the picture, I was a little worried. I was like, oh man. If this bear gets dead, I’m going to be screwed because I’m pretty much the guy who ratted him out,” said Richards.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says the bear has most likely made its way back into the woods and has left town. The DEC has basic bear safety tips on how to handle a bear encounter.