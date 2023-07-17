SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A blood drive is being hosted next week at the Saratoga Casino Hotel. The American Red Cross is set to pay a visit from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 24.

Anyone interested in donating blood can make an appointment on the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by visiting the American Red Cross online using the sponsor code SARATOGACASINO. Appointments can also be made by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

“The American Red Cross is extremely grateful for the longstanding relationship we have shared with Saratoga Casino,” said American Red Cross Donor Services Executive Sonja Ronovech. “Every 2 seconds someone needs a blood transfusion. Saratoga Casino provides awareness of the constant need for blood donations and provides an exceptional venue in our community for blood drives.”

The blood drive will be held inside the casino hotel ballroom. Blood drives at the casino and hotel have collected over 1,600 donations to date.