LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person died and several others were injured after a Lockport Cave & Underground tour boat capsized while inside the cave, according to Lockport officials.

Officials said there were 28 adults and one staff person on the boat when it became unbalanced and capsized around 11:20 a.m. Monday, with the boat flipping over 180 degrees towards the end of the roughly 300-foot tunnel. The person who died was not identified by officials but was said to be a local man about 60 years old. Officials believed he got trapped under the boat. His wife was also onboard the boat and has been hospitalized.

Eleven people were taken to hospitals with what officials called relatively minor injuries. Roughly 16 people were rescued by first responders thanks in part to an inflatable boat, while a number of others were able to walk out of the water — which was estimated to be around 60 degrees — due to it being shallower.

It took roughly an hour to rescue every person who was on the boat, according to officials, and nobody aboard was wearing a life jacket.

The cause of how the boat capsized is still under investigation. The 28 people onboard came as part of a Destination Niagara USA tour and they were all from the Western New York area.

The streets surrounding Lockport Cave are currently closed, and OSHA and other New York State agencies are on site as part of the investigation.

A News 4 photographer on the scene reported seeing numerous adults being loaded onto stretchers draped in towels.

The sheriff tells me no children were on the boat. Around 30 adults were on the boat that capsized. @news4buffalo https://t.co/IqTze5mi3k — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) June 12, 2023

News 4 is working to learn more information.

Tours have been conducted inside the cave system since 1977, but the cave system itself dates back around 150 years. The water in the cave itself can be roughly 4 to 6 feet deep, according to a 2021 News 4 story about the cave.

The full press conference held by Lockport officials can be viewed below.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.