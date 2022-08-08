LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Association has a call out to boaters. This month, the stewardship organization is looking for lake goers interested in helping to inspect over 100 locations for invasive species activity.

The LGA’s first-ever Aquatic Invasive Species Monitoring Weekend is set for Friday-Sunday, Aug. 19-21. Anyone with a motorboat, kayak or canoe is asked to join in surveying for any signs of non-native invasive plants, including Eurasian watermilfoil and hydrilla. Volunteers should also be on the lookout for non-native mussels, snails and fish species. Invasive species can hurt water quality and recreation on any water body where they appear.

“Who better to protect the Lake than the people who live on its shores or spend time on the water?” said LGA Manager of Water Quality Research Brea Arvidson, who is organizing the effort. “Whether you’re already planning to be boating that weekend, or looking for an excuse to get out there, this is a great opportunity to enjoy the Lake and protect it at the same time.”

Registration and species and site info are available on the LGA website. An interactive map there lays out the over 100 sites on Lake George where monitoring is needed. Locations are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Monitoring can happen from the boat, or while swimming. Anyone who participates will be asked to use the Survey123 app or a hard copy form in order to report results. The LGA estimates that most locations will take between 2 and 4 hours to properly examine. Participants should schedule their monitoring sessions on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, or across the whole weekend.

“This is part of the LGA’s multi-faceted initiative to engage people who live near, or otherwise enjoy, the Lake to become lake protectors and play a direct role in sustaining water quality protection,” said LGA President Eric Siy. “Everyone has a role to play in keeping our Lake clear and clean.”

Currently, six invasive species are known to reside in Lake George. They include Eurasian watermilfoil, curly-leaf pondweed, zebra mussels, Asian clams, Chinese mystery snails, and spiny water flea.