OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A body was discovered in the Susquehanna River after a man jumped off the Court Street Bridge in Owego in an apparent suicide.

On Monday night, the Owego Police say that they received a report of a man who had gone into the river.

Local EMS and state police responded to the scene but could not launch rescue boats into the river due to the high-water levels and the amount of debris.

Police say that they had to wait for the water to recede before they could safely search the river.

After several days, local law enforcement with the help of the New York State Police Dive Steam and Rangers, discovered the body today, down-river near Nichols, roughly 8 miles from the Court Street Bridge.

Police say that the man left a small backpack at the bridge, with his identification inside, but are waiting to release the name out of respect for the family.