ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kevin Pinto, 19 of Spring Valley, was found dead in the Hudson River on Monday. At approximately 6 a.m. Monday morning, police say they were notified that Pinto went missing near Haverstraw Beach State Park.

New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) along with local fire departments searched the water. Rockland County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound, along with New York Park Police, State Police, and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) assisted with the ground search.

The body of Pinto was located and recovered by URT Monday afternoon in the Hudson River. Police say that there does not appear to be any foul play.

State Police were assisted by Haverstraw Police Department, Rockland Sheriff’s Office, United States Coast Guard, New York State Park Police, and numerous local fire departments. The investigation is ongoing.