Boilermaker road race officials provide important race information

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Boilermaker Road Race Safety and Security Team, in conjunction with law enforcement officials, urges runners and spectators of all Boilermaker Weekend events to cooperate with the following guidelines:

• Weapons and fireworks are forbidden at all Boilermaker venues.

• Please refrain from bringing bags, backpacks, coolers, packages, or parcels of any Boilermaker venue.

o All baggage is subject to search by a law enforcement officer or a Boilermaker safety and security official who will tag and deem it safe to enter the venue. If individuals do not wish to have their baggage searched, they will respectfully be denied entry.

o For runners, transportation of baggage from the start area to the finish area is available via the race baggage truck. If you wish to utilize the race baggage truck, please place said baggage in a clear plastic bag.

• Drones and unmanned aircraft are forbidden to operate at any Boilermaker venue due to federal regulations which govern their operation in the area of gatherings.

• There will be a strong canine presence at this year’s race events therefore please do not bring dogs to the Post Race Party or the Expo at Mohawk Valley Community College.

• Finally, we implore everyone to be alert and aware of your surroundings. “If you see something, say something” and call 9-1-1 for all emergencies.

This not a complete list of prohibited items and Boilermaker officials want to remind spectators and runners to exercise common sense and obey all orders from Boilermaker Safety and law enforcement officials.

EXPECT DELAYS

Please expect traffic delays. If you can avoid traveling by car during peak race hours please do so. If possible, carpool to both reduce road traffic and the amount of vehicles near the start line and post-race party area. Remember there is no designated parking near the finish line and post-race party. The New York State Department of Transportation is in the midst of a massive multi-year arterial project, areas you may have been able to park last year may no longer be available.

ROAD CLOSURES

Law enforcement will close the entire course at 6:00 AM. Only official vehicles will be permitted along the course at that time. Some intersections will remain open and law enforcement will assist with the crossing of intersections but vehicles will not be able to drive on the course. Additionally, some portions of the course will close at earlier times due to logistics and security concerns. A list of roadway closure times and designated cross intersections are listed below:

15K Start Area Road Closures 5:30 AM on the morning of Sunday July 14th:

• Route 5S westbound at Culver ramp

• Dwyer Ave. (entire road)

• Beechgrove Place from Gilbert Street to Florence Street

• Culver Ave from Bleecker Street north

5K Start Area Road Closures 5:30 AM on the morning of Sunday July 14th:

• Routes 12/8/5 at Burrstone Road all entrances and exits

• Burrstone Road from Sunset Ave to Old Burrstone Road

Finish Area Road Closures 2:00 AM on the morning of Sunday July 14th:

• Court Street from Schuyler Street to Fay Street

• Varick Street (entire road)

• Columbia Street from Varick Street to Schuyler Street

• Whitesboro Street from Lafayette Street to Schuyler Street

• Lafayette Street west of Varick Street

The following intersections will remain open for cross traffic until 7:00 AM:

• Welshbush Road

• Albany Street

• Sherman Drive

• Oneida Street

• Genesee Street

• Campbell Ave until 6:45 AM

SHUTTLE SERVICE

5K Shuttle Service:

Runners can park at Con-Med on Chenango Road at French Road in Utica and then ride the shuttle to the 5K start. 6:00 am to 6:45 am

15K Shuttle Service:

Birnie Bus pick-ups are located:

Near the finish line at the corner of Court and State Streets. Near the rear of the Post Race Party area on Whitesboro Street.

Please note that buses begin running at 5:30AM and stop running to the starting line at 7:00AM. Please arrive early.

Participants, attendees and volunteers traveling to the Post Race Party area are encouraged to park on public roadways east of State Street.

The 42nd running of the Boilermaker Road Race will take place on Sunday, July 14, 2019.