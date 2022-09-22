(WSYR-TV) — After pulling the plug for two years, the largest video game-focused event in New York State, RetroGameCon, will return to the Syracuse Oncenter.

There will be no lagging in sight as the event will run from Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., to Sunday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You won’t want to hit the power-off switch!

RetroGameCon will include the following:

Famous voice actors

Content creators

Competitive gamers

Musical guests

Independent game developers

Video game vendors

Local artists and crafters 50-table video game area

Vintage interactive computer exhibit that is the largest on the East Coast

Cosplay content with a cash prize

Tattoo artists

Gaming trivia

Tabletop and trading card games

The charity that will be featured at RetroGameCon is called Extra Life, an organization that helps to improve the lives of sick children at the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse. 100 percent of the proceeds from an auction and raffles will go towards the charity during the event.

Click here for ticket information, which includes day passes, family passes and VIP passes.