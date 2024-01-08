SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A narcotics investigation on Syracuse’s eastside escalated quickly last Friday, Jan. 5, when New York State Police went to execute a search warrant at a home on Roosevelt Avenue, and one of the suspects escaped.

Those suspects, 23-year-old Nicholas P. MacNaughton and 23-year-old Celese I. Grey, have now both been arrested by the New York State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET).

During the search warrant, Grey had escaped through the back of the house, entered a stolen Chevy Tahoe, locked it and then took off, driving through backyards, hitting two parked cars and a State Police cruiser.

There were no injuries to any state police member or civilian. Grey was then taken into custody without further incident.

Police say he complained of leg and foot pain at the time and was taken by ambulance to Upstate University where he was treated and released.

MacNaughton and Grey were charged with the following:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree, class “B” felony

degree, class “B” felony Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd degree, class “C” felony

degree, class “C” felony Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon of a Weapon 3 rd degree, class “D” felony

degree, class “D” felony Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, class “E” felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4 th degree (Ghost Gun), class “A” misdemeanor

degree (Ghost Gun), class “A” misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Cannabis 3 rd degree, class “A” misdemeanor

degree, class “A” misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th degree, class “A” misdemeanor

degree, class “A” misdemeanor Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree, class “A” misdemeanor

Grey was also charged with the following: