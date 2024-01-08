SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A narcotics investigation on Syracuse’s eastside escalated quickly last Friday, Jan. 5, when New York State Police went to execute a search warrant at a home on Roosevelt Avenue, and one of the suspects escaped.
Those suspects, 23-year-old Nicholas P. MacNaughton and 23-year-old Celese I. Grey, have now both been arrested by the New York State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET).
During the search warrant, Grey had escaped through the back of the house, entered a stolen Chevy Tahoe, locked it and then took off, driving through backyards, hitting two parked cars and a State Police cruiser.
There were no injuries to any state police member or civilian. Grey was then taken into custody without further incident.
Police say he complained of leg and foot pain at the time and was taken by ambulance to Upstate University where he was treated and released.
MacNaughton and Grey were charged with the following:
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, class “B” felony
- Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, class “C” felony
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon of a Weapon 3rd degree, class “D” felony
- Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, class “E” felony
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (Ghost Gun), class “A” misdemeanor
- Criminal Possession of Cannabis 3rd degree, class “A” misdemeanor
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, class “A” misdemeanor
- Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree, class “A” misdemeanor
Grey was also charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree (D- felony)
- Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree (A-misdemeanor)
- Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd degree (A-misdemeanor)