HORICON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This August, an annual canoe lake takes to the water in the hamlet of Brant Lake. The Great Brant Lake Canoe Race is on again on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Paddlers will start their rowing at 9:30 a.m. at Hilton Beach, located along Palisades Road. From there, it’s a 6-mile paddle southwest across the lake to Horicon Town Beach and the community center.

Registration online is encouraged ahead of time, but will run from 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. on the day of the race. Those who register in advance can pick up their packet and number at Food Truck Fridays, hosted from 5-8 p.m. every Friday at the Horicon Community Center. Following the race, awards will be given out at the beach, followed by a kids’ scavenger hunt. Eatery and bar The Hub will host an afterparty with live music starting at 3 p.m.

For those who want to race but are nervous about how to get started, a special session the day prior may come in handy. The Hub will host a paddle clinic at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 for anyone unconfident in their paddling expertise.

The race is set to be held rain or shine. All racers are responsible for their own transportation to and from the race.