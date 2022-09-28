FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bi-county program offering help to children living in abusive home situations is holding an annual benefit next week to fuel the aid it gives the community. Slickfin Brewing Company is hosting a fall fundraiser by Warren Washington C.A.R.E. Center to help it do its work.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, the “Here for the Booz” fundraiser is being held at Slickfin Brewing Company with a goal in mind. The C.A.R.E. Center helps hundreds of children living under abusive conditions. The fundraiser is making up for a 10% cut in funding from New York State – the kind of funding that’s critical to the program’s sustainability, and the lives altered by its work.

“Without the CARE Center, a child may have to talk about the worst experience of their lives countless times, in places that feel scary or uncomfortable,” said Shalini Barrow, C.A.R.E. Center Outreach Coordinator. “Families would be on their own to find the services they so desperately need.”

“Here for the Booz” features basket raffles, face painting, games, live music and more. The fundraiser runs from 2-6 p.m. at the brewery, located at 147 Broadway in the village of Fort Edward. The fundraiser is a ticketed event, with tickets online priced at $15 for kids, $30 for adults.