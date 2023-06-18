BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 6-year-old passenger and 17-year-old passenger are dead after a brother and sister were involved in a head-on collision in the Town of Freedom on Saturday.

New York State Troopers responded just after noon and determined that a 2006 Dodge Ram operated by 21-year-old Evan Klink was traveling west on Freedom Road, when it crossed the center line and struck a 2005 Ford Focus driven by his sister, 24-year-old Dahlia Klink, who was traveling east.

According to investigators, Evan Klink purposely crossed the line and lost control of his vehicle before the collision.

Dahlia Klink and a 4-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital by Mercy Flight for treatment of what were described as serious injuries. Two other passengers in the Ford, 17-year-old Havanah Lopez and 6-year-old Molly Kibler were pronounced dead on-scene.

Evan Klink was treated for injuries before being taken to SP Warsaw for further evaluation. His passenger, 19-year-old Cameron Klink, was taken to a hospital by Mercy Flight with serious injuries.

The scene remains under investigation.