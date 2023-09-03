BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People who stopped by Tops Friendly Market in Baldwinsville on Saturday, September 2, were able to see a special guest outside the store as one of the famous Budweiser Clydesdales made an appearance.

The horse was at the store from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This visit coincided with the 13-year anniversary of Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with Folds of Honor, a charity focused on helping the families of fallen service members and first responders.

People had the chance to take photos with the Clydesdale and donate to the local Folds of Honor chapter.

Budweiser Clydesdales visited Baldwinsville earlier this summer during the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Anheuser-Busch’s Baldwinsville brewery.