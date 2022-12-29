ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills Foundation announced on Thursday it will donate $100,000 to help Western New York and the City of Buffalo in response to this past weekend’s blizzard.

The NFL Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield will be matching that donation, per the Bills, for a total of $300,000 benefitting the community. Funds will be allocated both for immediate blizzard relief efforts, as well for recovery efforts over the coming months.

Bills coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media at noon Thursday for his weekly press conference, following the team’s 35-13 win against the Chicago Bears.

“Difficult situation, difficult circumstances. Great to see that money, that contribution going to a good cause and helping the people of Western New York and everyone affected by the storm,” McDermott said of the donations.

McDermott explained how some of the team’s plans for the week were affected by the storm.

“We had to shovel things around a bit, compared to what we had initially planned coming out of the Chicago game — initially, going into the Chicago game — and then coming out of it with not being able to get home there for a little bit,” he said. “We shoveled things around a bit and we made it work.”

McDermott would not go into specifics on the changes that were made or what the initial plans were.

“That’s what it was,” he said.