BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The newly renovated AKG Art Museum, formerly known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, is reopen after a years-long renovation.

Ground was broken in November 2019, and after nearly four years of construction near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Iroquois Drive, Monday marked the museum’s reopening. The new Buffalo AKG Art Museum is more than 50,000 sq. ft. and includes more than half an acre of new public green space outside. A parking garage was installed below ground, underneath that green space.

On opening day, hundreds of people from near and far gathered on the ‘Great Lawn’ of the art museum.

“Buffalo being dismissed for most of our lifetimes is because Buffalo hasn’t flexed any muscle for most of our lifetimes,” said financier Jeffrey Gundlach, who donated $65 million to the project. “Not anymore! Not anymore.”

To date, the museum has raised nearly $200 million.

“Let me say the seven words I’ve been waiting seven years to say: Welcome to the Buffalo AKG Art Museum!” Gundlach exclaimed. “We did it!”

Governor Kathy Hochul was also at the event. She commented on the excitement of holding the official groundbreaking of the new Bills stadium last Monday, and cutting the ribbon on the new art museum this Monday.

“Buffalo, we’ve made our mark … we’ve arrived,” she said. “Buffalo, you’re a place that matters that people are talking about.”

Also in attendance was the lead architect on the project, Shohei Shigematsu of OMA, who said this museum is like no other in the country.

“Gathering and exchanging ideas is the museum’s mission, not just looking at art,” Shigematsu said. “I think you are the fist city, and this is the first building to directly address that.”

Included in the new campus is the following:

Five new classrooms

A new restaurant called Cornelia, which is inside the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square.

The Creative Commons, a new space where visitors can experience the museum’s collection and exhibitions

Retail space

More than 2,000 square feet of exhibition galleries

An auditorium with 350 seats

Underground parking

1/2 acre of green space

There is also a space dedicated to work from Nordic artists. A spokesperson for the museum said the Nordic countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland) have extremely robust funding for art, and talented artists, but they’re not often paid attention to. Here in Buffalo, they will get that attention. According the museum’s website, the Buffalo AKG will develop North America’s “leading collection of contemporary art from the Nordic region” over the next 60 years.

On Tuesday, members of the museum will get a look inside, followed by contractors who worked on the building later in the week. The museum told News 4 that 1,000 free tickets were distributed to members of the community to get a look inside Thursday through Sunday.

After this week, the Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building (the glass building with the marble accents) will close for about a month to complete finishing touches. The rest of the campus will remain open though.

The University at Buffalo Regional Institute did an economic impact study on the new space, and expects the museum to generate $36-$47 million annually. There are 135 full-time employees of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

For tickets, click or tap here.