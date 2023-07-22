LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hearing the husky voice of Devon Allman, there’s no mistaking he’s the son of legendary Allman Brothers Band founder and keyboardist Gregg Allman.

But with The Allman Betts Band, he’s not just out to pay tribute to his father. Allman is a talented songwriter in his own right. Teamed with fellow Allman Brothers Band progeny Duane Betts (son of founding guitarist Dickey Betts) and Berry Duane Oakley (son of founding bassist Berry Oakley), the seven-member band is coming to Artpark this Thursday.

Chatting with Devon Allman a week before the show, he tells me the group’s sets are typically one-third Allman Brothers Band songs and two-thirds their own tunes.

“The two architects of the Allman Brothers sound were my dad, Gregg Allman, and [Duane’s] dad, Dickey Betts,” Allman said. “And if Duane and I were to hit the stage and play nothing by our dads, that’s kind of an [expletive] move. That’s a bad move, because the fans want to hear it.”

Gregg Allman passed away following a bout with liver cancer in 2017 and Dickey Betts is retired. So, it feels good to be able make the music for them, Allman says, noting that it’s a delicate balance, but not a difficult one.

Lead singer for the Allman Brothers Gregg Allman, right, sings with his son Devon Allman, 26, during the “NASCAR Rocks on the Road with The Allman Brothers 30th Anniversary Tour” at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 31, 1999. The 30-city tour combines rock-n-roll and cars. (AP Photo/ Neil Jacobs)

They’re still rooted in blues, soul and southern rock, but the music of The Allman Betts Band is far from a copycat of their dads’ catalogue. It’s fresh, it’s sometimes heavy, and it explores layers of production while somehow maintaining a classic, live sound.

It’s special. It’s something that was, through a number of steps, formed out of a tribute, and something Allman says doesn’t haven’t to constantly be in action to stay alive.

After taking about a year and a half off, The Allman Betts Band got back on stage for a series of reunion shows about a week or two ago. Their coming performance at Artpark on July 27 will be the last of the recent reunion shows, and probably the last time they’ll play in 2023.

“It’s a living, breathing entity, Allman Betts Band. It’s something we can pick up whenever we want,” Allman says. “We get to kind of act on our whims when it comes to that project.”

But that doesn’t mean it’s time to go home for the rest of the year. Allman’s getting back on the road with Donavon Frankenreiter this August to not just play shows, but attempt a world record — 50 shows in 49 days. That means not a single day off.

Allman says he’s had the idea for about a decade. 50 shows in 50 days has been done before; three times actually, according to NME. George Thorogood did it first in 1981, then The Melvins in 2012, and most recently, Frank Turner (the first non-American artist) in 2022, the music publication says.

“I know it’s gonna be lifelong memories. Honestly, it never fails when we release a tour…there’s always somebody in the social media fray that’s like ‘What do you have against New Hampshire?’ or ‘You guys will never come to Alaska as long as I live,’ and now it’s like ‘You know what? [Expletive] all of you,'” Allman laughed. “We’re gonna come bring the music to every single state.”

For New York, the tour stop is in Montauk, with Pennsylvania’s in Bethlehem, the latter of which comes on day one after a show in Annapolis, Maryland.

Traveling and seeing the uniqueness of different parts of the world is Allman’s favorite part of hitting the road.

“They say that you really get to know yourself by pulling yourself out of your familiar surroundings,” he says.

He’s been to Buffalo before, and for this native of the south, it’s a city that means a lot to him. About 17 years ago, Allman believes he had his first sold-out show here.

“Buffalo’s always had kind of a special place in my heart…We love Buffalo,” he says.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 20: Devon Allman and Duane Betts of The Allman Betts Band perform at Ascend Amphitheater on August 20, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Of course, you can’t come to Buffalo without knowing what an iconic food city it is. While talking pizza, beef on weck and wings, Allman says there’s always wings when he visits.

“We had some smoked wings there one time that were some of the best I’ve ever had,” he says.

Being on the road has its downsides, sure, but Allman says he’s at a point in his career where he has more pull in dictating when he works and when he’s off — something he feels fortunate to be able to do.

“Just as I’m getting sick of the road, I’ve got a month off. And just when I’m sick of being home, the tour’s around the corner,” he says.

After all, he’s not married to the stage. As of just recently, Allman’s got a Mrs. (Dr., actually) in their home of St. Louis. She, his son, their pug, healthy sleep habits and an area to let him express his love for cooking make home a happy place to be.

“We have a really pleasant life, and you kind of miss it when you’re gone,” Allman says. But lucky for him, Allman’s wife is able to join him on the road at times, too.

When it comes to his upcoming return to the 716, Allman says he and the band are “stoked.” He’s got his father’s last name, but Devon Allman is forging a path uniquely his own.

Information on tickets for The Allman Betts Band’s show with headliner Larkin Poe on July 27 can be found here.