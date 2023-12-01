ONEIDA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A building collapsed in the City of Oneida on Friday, Dec. 1, hours before Christmas festivities were supposed to kick off in the city.

The building on Vanderbilt Avenue –situated near the Oneida Police Department building — collapsed early Friday morning. Vanderbilt Avenue itself is currently closed as crews assess the situation. There is no word on when the road will reopen, according to Oneida Police.

Furthermore, Oneida Police have warned residents to stay away from the area of the collapse, due to the threat to public safety.

The City of Oneida Parks and Recreation updated the community on Facebook, saying “Regrettably, the Parade of Lights is canceled as a precautionary measure linked to the collapsed building on Vanderbilt Avenue, given its proximity to Main Street. Despite being an integral part of the Oneida Christmas Festival, this segment won’t be rescheduled due to circumstances beyond our control.”

The City’s tree lighting event has been postponed and will start Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 pm. in light of the situation.

Although the tree lighting was canceled, the meet-and-greet with Santa Claus at the Oneida Kallet Civic Center will still be held at 6 p.m., with live music till 9:30 p.m.

This is an ongoing story. We will provide information on the collapse when it becomes available.