Cab drivers begin hunger strike in effort to get out of deep debt they say is the NYC government’s fault

NEW YORK — Dozens of yellow cab drivers launched a hunger strike Wednesday that they say is needed so they get help with their dire financial situations.

They said that they hope they don’t have to starve for long. Mayor Bill de Blasio is relying on a city initiative that provides $65 million in financial assistance for the thousands of cab drivers. Many of those drivers say it’s not enough to get them out of debt any time soon, if ever.

It’s why they’ve been demonstrating around the clock about 100 yards outside of the mayor’s office, at City Hall, for more than a month. Wednesday was the first day that they added the hunger strike to the protest.

Some of the hunger strikers acknowledged that it’s going to be hard.

“I worry about my health,” said Richard Chow, a yellow cab driver who’s participating in the hunger strike. “Myself, I have diabetes, I have high blood pressure, and we have no choice.”

He’s among thousands of drivers who’d borrowed money from lenders in order buy taxi medallions — city-issued permits to operate — shortly before the value of each medallion plummeted. It happened after the city allowed rideshare businesses to operate, medallion-free, the protesting drivers pointed out.

In Chow’s case, he borrowed $410,000 to pay for his medallion.

“Now, I still owe $389,000,” Chow said.

Mayor de Blasio said on Wednesday that he feels for the situation that the drivers are in, and that the city is giving them financial assistance.

“We’ve tried to help them in a variety of ways,” the mayor told PIX11 News during his daily news conference, “including creating a relief program to reduce debt, to make it more manageable, with a major city investment.”

The city’s plan, which is already in place, provides $200,000 or more in debt relief to any driver who gets approved. Each driver then has to pay about $1,500 to $1,600 per month to pay down the debt. The program costs $65 million.

By contrast, the New York Taxi Workers’ Alliance, the union representing yellow cab drivers, came up with its own plan. If the city would adopt it, it would leave each driver with a city-backed loan of $145,000, which they’d repay at a rate of $800 per month, or less. Their plan, they say, would cost $93 million at most.

It’s been endorsed by Sen. Charles Schumer, and City’s Comptroller Scott Stringer, whose job it is to analyze city expenses, has said that the drivers’ proposal is financially sound.

The hunger strikers will go without food in shifts, some lasting days, others lasting weeks. Some of the strikers have said they intend to voluntarily starve as long as it takes to get their plan accepted by the city.