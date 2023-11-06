SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro, enjoyed a different kind of sweet treat over the weekend at Rise N Shine Diner in Syracuse.

But one goodie wasn’t enough. Actor William Fichtner, known for his role in the sitcom Mom, and other roles, was spotted at the diner too.

Valastro was in town for Syracuse University’s Family weekend, visiting his son, Buddy Valastro Jr.

Courtesy of Rise N Shine Diner.

In an Instagram post he wrote:

“Visiting @buddyvalastrojr_ @syracuseu and had an amazing breakfast at @risenshinediner Top-notch service, delicious food and a perfect start to the day! #FamilyTime #SyracuseEats #breakfastofchampions.”

That evening, Valastro spent some time at Rise N Shine’s sister restaurant, La La Lu, where he had dinner.

Courtesy of Danielle Mercuri.

The Rise N Shine team welcomed Fichtner back over the weekend.

The last time he visited the Central New York diner was on May 10.

Courtesy of Rise N Shine Diner.