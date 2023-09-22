CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Canastota Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing man.

Donald N. Parkhurst Jr., a 62-year-old Canastota man, was last seen on Sept. 17 at a Dollar General in Canastota.

He is a White male with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has glasses and a beard. He was wearing printed pajama pants when last seen.

Pankhurst is 5-foot-11 and weighs roughly 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Canastota police at 315-697-8888 or call 911.