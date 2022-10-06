ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police report that a car carrier on Interstate 88 caught a blaze and shut down traffic in the Town of Oneonta on October 4th.

Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Troopers arrived on the scene near exit 13 on Interstate 88 west in the Town of Oneonta. On the scene, they found a car carrier on fire with damage around the passenger side rear axle and some areas of the trailer. Additionally, some of the cargo was also damaged.

The driver, who has not been identified, did not sustain any injuries.

The right lane of Interstate 88 was closed around 9:30 pm while members of the Oneonta Fire Department extinguished the fire.