SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse store has been moderately damaged after a car crashed into it Sunday, June 18.

At 3:48 p.m. on Sunday, Syracuse Police and the Syracuse Fire Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision structure involved report on the corner of Martin Luther King East and Cortland Avenue.

On arrival, SPD and SFD found a car had crashed into a convenience store. The vehicle was occupied when it crashed into the storefront, but no injuries occurred.

According to Syracuse Fire Department Captain Matthew Craner, the crash caused “moderate” damage to the store’s entryway.

NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated as the story develops.