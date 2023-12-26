WEST MONROE, NY. (WSYR-TV) — The West Monroe Volunteer Fire Department was sent to a single-car accident on Christmas Eve.

Crews were sent to the scene after just returning from a medical call. Once there, they found one car in the trees, with three people inside.

Courtesy of the West Monroe Volunteer Fire Department.

The West Monroe Volunteer Fire Department said they had to call Central Square for backup and heavy rescue. A chief and rescue 561 were sent to the scene.

Three ambulances were requested as well.

“Crews worked well together to extricate the passengers,” said the West Monrow Volunteer Fire Department in a Facebook post.

Central Square Fire Department, Menter Ambulance, McFee Ambulance, New York State Police, and Oswego County Sheriff all assisted on the scene.