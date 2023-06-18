AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Michael Young, a Preble native, was convicted of fraud for taking almost $19,000 from two separate Cayuga County couples for home improvement projects he had no intention of completing, according to the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office.

Young’s defrauding occurred between May and August of 2022

During that time, he completed a job for the first couple in the town of Locke and then took $12,000 for additional work, which he never completed.

Later, Young separately took $7,000 from a second couple, who were Summerhill residents, and completed no work for them afterwards.

The Cayuga County Court convicted Young after he plead guilty on June 14. He will have to serve two to four years in prison and pay full restitution to both couples, says the District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said that most home improvement contractors are honest people, but homeowners still need to be on alert.

“Most home improvement contractors are hard working and honest. But as this case shows, unscrupulous individuals will take advantage of homeowners who are in need of repairs or improvements. If you believe that you have been defrauded in this manner, keep documentation and contact the appropriate law enforcement agency,” Antonacci said.

Young will return to court for his official sentencing on July 25.