CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cayuga County Probation Officer from Auburn was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 3, for allegedly abusing his power and authority over probationers for personal and financial benefit.

New York State Police arrested 34-year-old Nicholas G. Flanigan after a joint investigation into Flanigan on the alleged abuse of power, Flanigan received many personal benefits, including monetary gain.

New York State Police arrested Flanigan on the following charges:

Falsifying Business Records 1 st degree, class “E” felony – (1) count

degree, class “E” felony – (1) count Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1 st degree, class “E” felony – (1) count

degree, class “E” felony – (1) count Official Misconduct, class “A” misdemeanor – (2) counts

According to NYSP, Flanigan was also found to have repeatedly engaged in inappropriate communications with probationers.

“Flanigan’s actions failed to properly supervise probationers for whom he was responsible. Due to Flanigan’s power and influence, it is alleged that the probationers believed they had no recourse to stop the actions of Flanigan,” stated NYSP.

The investigation into Flanigan started when a concerned citizen contacted the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office regarding Flanigan’s alleged inappropriate and illegal actions.

Investigators believe that additional victims may exist. Anyone with any information regarding Probation Officer Nicholas Flanigan is asked to contact State Police at 315-448-4540 or 315-366-6000.