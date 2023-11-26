SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christian Brothers Academy battled against the defending state champions and came out with a 21-8 win in the Class AA state semifinals.

The Brothers were able to snap Bennett’s 18 game win streak with three touchdowns from Jamier Handford. He scored both rushing touchdowns in the second quarter before the game was delayed due to an argument between Bennett’s coaching staff and the officials.

The final 1:57 of the second quarter was postponed as both teams took an early halftime to sort out the situation. Both teams came back on the field and CBA was able to get their third and final touchdown on the first play after the break.

Bennett scored in the third quarter and was successful on their two-point conversion. The early scores from the Brothers were enough and CBA heads back to the state championship.

They will play Section I’s Carmel next Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome at 3 p.m.