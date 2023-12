SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse) overcame their halftime deficit and won 53-30 over CBA Albany.

CBA Syracuse was down 30-27 at half and with a Jason Brunson leading the team with 13 points on the day, they were able to come out with the close win.

Two other CBA Syracuse players racked up double digits today. Ethan Harris had 12 and Tavin Penix finished with 11.

For more on the close game you can click on the video player above.