Ceremony held at New York State Fair for fallen law enforcement members

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A solemn tribute on hallowed grounds where, sadly, more names have been added to the memorial. A standing tribute to those who have sacrificed.

For the first time, a K9 has been added, along with 13 men and women of law enforcement who have passed away since last year’s ceremony.

“This memorial will ensure your loved one will be remembered as heroes,” Attorney General Letitia James said. “Some died of 9/11 injuries, some recently, like State Police Sergeant Jeff Cicora.”

Sgt. Cicora was from Baldwinsville and developed cancer as a result of his response at Ground Zero. He was just recently laid to rest. One of his favorite assignments was at the fair, where he took the K9 exhibit to a whole new level.

“He had some Hollywood in him, at the exhibit and 1:15 and 3:15, you will see it, it all starts with Jeff,” said New York State Police Major Philip Rougeux.

Cicora was among those being remembered for selflessness and sacrifice, and recognizing what it takes to be a police officer today.

“We all take all the steps we believe are necessary to protect our officers, but there are those occasions our officers are truly being assassinated and that has to stop,” Sheriff Gene Conway said.

Remembering those who have passed and showing gratitude to those now serving, in a gathering that offered an appeal for healing, courage, and peace.