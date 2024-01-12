UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica teen who was charged with shooting a Utica school district security guard following a high school football game last September pleaded guilty Friday morning to two counts in an indictment against him in Oneida County Court. Jahlil Chapman pleaded guilty to Second Degree Attempted Murder and First Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds.

On September 9, 2023, following a football game between Binghamton High School and Proctor at the Raiders home field there was a large fight between local students. Several uniformed school security guards and Utica Police intervened in the fight. Video circulated on social media showed a male step out of a parking lot adjacent to Proctor High School and fire at least one shot. That shot hit security officer Jeffrey Lynch in the back of the head. Lynch’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was home in a few days.

The 17 year old Chapman will be sentenced on March 8th. The attempted murder charge carries an 18 to 20 year sentence, with 5 years post release supervision. The gun charge has a one and a third to 4 year sentence and will run concurrent to the other sentence. Oneida County Judge Robert Bauer is presiding over the case.