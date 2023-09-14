NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Chenango County has died after a car crash in Norwich killed her and injured her passenger.

82-year-old Lorena Mayes died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Sept. 12 that happened at the intersection of State Highway 12 and County Road 32, in the town of North Norwich.

New York State Police at Norwich responded to the crash around 2:11 p.m. and found Mayes was the driver of a Buick Lucerne, with a 91-year-old female passenger inside.

Mayes did not survive but the female passenger was taken by Norwich Ambulance to Chenango Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The other car involved was a Ford Explorer with a 75-year-old male driver and 66-year-old female passenger who both were taken to Basset Hospital in Cooperstown with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Through their investigation, State Police determined that the 75-year-old male of Sherburne, N.Y. was driving his Ford Explorer and traveling north on State Highway 12, when Mayes stopped on County Highway 32 at the intersection of State Highway 12 and pulled out into the direct path of the Ford Explorer.