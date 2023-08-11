ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—This week marked one year since the Federal CHIPS and Science Act passed. New York leaders at the state and federal levels are looking to make New York State a major hub of chip manufacturing in the country.

The act was signed into law as a way to create more jobs and strengthen national security.

Major chip manufacturing companies such as IBM and Global Foundries already call New York State home, and so will Micron, which has a planned investment of up to $100 billion in Central New York.

“Micron will be bringing direct jobs of over 9,000,” said Hochul back in October of 2022.”Indirect, over 50,000 to be the world’s leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips.”

Companies such as Edwards Vacuum, a semiconductor supply chain manufacturer, has also decided to come to the state. For AMD, a California based designer of semi-conductors, it was the talent in New York that prompted them to have facilities in Monroe and Duchess Counties. The company recently announced will be creating 165 new jobs by 2025.

In a statement about the CHIPS Act, Dr. Thomas Caulfield, the president of Global Foundries said, “This legislation is already strengthening supply chain security, economic security, and national security and has positioned the U.S. to be a leader as the semiconductor industry doubles over the next decade.”