GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Region and North Country locals are speaking up as the ongoing Israel-Hamas war escalates in Gaza, leading to further deaths, injuries, and displacements in a decades-long conflict. One Glens Falls church is adding its own voice – and inviting more voices from within and outside its congregation.

Christ United Methodist Chruch on Bay Street is set to lead an interfaith service on Sunday, Oct. 22. The 1 p.m. service invites clergy and community to gather, regardless of faith, to reflect on the conflict. The service will be led by Christ Church Pastor Rev. Rich Weihing.

The city of Glens Falls is no stranger to standing up in vocal support of victims in conflict elsewhere across the globe. Last year, Rev. Ken Applegate brought together community members, two Jewish rabbis, a Catholic priest, and a Methodist pastor together at First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls on Glen Street – just a block away from Christ United Methodist – to call for peace in the war in Ukraine.

Local response to the crisis has been heard elsewhere closer to Albany. Eyad Alkurabi, founder of the Queer Palestinian Empowerment Network, spoke last week on human rights violations as Palestinian people were forced onto the Gaza Strip. Israeli airstrikes and the blockading of the strip have been called international war crimes by experts on multiple sides.

Christ United Methodist Church is located at 54 Bay St. in Glens Falls.