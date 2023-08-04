ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christopher Block, a man convicted of kidnapping and raping two women in Syracuse in 1984, was recently released from prison after he was sentenced for parole violation in August 2022, according to the New York State VINE Service.

Following Block’s 34-year sentence for the rape and kidnapping conviction, he was first released in May 2017, but was sent back to prison that November before being released once again in December, where he got an ankle bracelet and was put on parole.

While on parole in July 2019, he was arrested for parole violations after cutting off his ankle monitor and hiding from police for two days in Skaneateles on a golf course.

After being sent back to prison for his parole violations, Block served another two years before being released in 2021.

However, just a year later, Block was sent back to prison in August 2022 for more parole violations, including drug use, failure to maintain his GPS bracelet and harassment.

After another year in jail, Block is now released again.