Cicero, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cicero Assemblyman Al Stirpe announced that today, July 18, he will be hosting his 17th annual Lifesavers Blood Drive in partnership with the American Red Cross.

Donors can come to Driver’s Village, 5885 East Circle Drive, in Cicero from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to give blood.

For a successful donation experience, donors are encouraged to drink extra liquids and eat iron-rich foods like fish, poultry, red meat, beans, and spinach the day and night before. On the day of giving blood, donors should drink 16 ounces of water and eat a healthy meal.

Stirpe stressed the importance of donating blood as it can have a widespread, positive impact on the community.

“Many people don’t realize how a small act of donating blood can have such a big impact on their community,” said Stirpe. “Since 2006, I’ve teamed up with the American Red Cross to host my annual blood drive because I know how vital maintaining Central New York’s blood supply is for emergencies and lifesaving surgeries. Each blood donation could help save more than one life, and I’m honored to host this yearly event to help support our neighbors in need.”

Blood donations are usually used to help those in emergency situations, and are also used for treating cancer, leukemia, sickle cell disease and anemia.